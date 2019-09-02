State of Emergency issued for Dare County

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that a State of Emergency has been issued for all areas of Dare County including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and all unincorporated areas including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all Dare County visitors beginning Tuesday at 12:00 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents becomes effective on Wednesday at 6:00 a.m.

The state of emergency includes restrictions on ocean swimming due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents along the beaches.

Everyone must stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.

Those evacuating to areas north of Dare County are encouraged to travel westbound on Highway 64 to Interstate 95.

Evacuating through the rural areas to the west of Dare County will help avoid traffic backups and congestion that may prolong evacuation by traveling northbound through the Hampton Roads portion of Virginia.

The Dare County’s new online reentry permitting system is now in effect and reentry permits from previous years are no longer valid.

Permanent residents may still use a valid driver’s license with a Dare County address for reentry.

A current tax bill or parcel data sheet with matching current government-issued ID will also suffice.

To review guidelines or apply for a permit, visit www.darenc.com/reentry.

If you or someone you know has special medical needs and may need assistance during an emergency contact the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, Social Services Division at 252.475.5500 to register for the Special Medical Needs registry.

Offices will open Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.darenc.com/specialmedicalneeds.