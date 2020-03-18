State of Emergency issued for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been declared for the City of Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 threat.

This does not invoke a curfew, nor does it close any businesses.

The declaration may help provide for reimbursement for some expenditures, should they be made in connection to the COVID-19 situation.

Additionally, some business owners have insurance to compensate them for losses that do not become active until there is a State of Emergency.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips’ action in the declaration of a State of Emergency follows action by the Onslow Board of Commissioners in declaring a State of Emergency for the unincorporated areas of the County.