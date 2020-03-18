Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School City of Greenville, NC Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

State of Emergency issued for Jacksonville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been declared for the City of Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 threat.

This does not invoke a curfew, nor does it close any businesses.

The declaration may help provide for reimbursement for some expenditures, should they be made in connection to the COVID-19 situation.

Additionally, some business owners have insurance to compensate them for losses that do not become active until there is a State of Emergency.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips’ action in the declaration of a State of Emergency follows action by the Onslow Board of Commissioners in declaring a State of Emergency for the unincorporated areas of the County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV