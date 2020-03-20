State of Emergency issued for Maysville

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for the Town of Maysville.
The declaration will remain in effect until further notice.
Some of the changes that have been made at this time to limit the spread of the virus and other diseases include:
- All residents are encouraged to conduct utility payments with the Town utilizing its online feature at www.townofmaysville.org or depositing your payment in the Town Hall utility payment drop box located outside or by calling the Town offices at 910-743-4441 and making your payment over the phone during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
- All residents are encouraged to conduct other business with the Town, where possible, by calling the Town offices at 910-743-4441 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
- Frost parks will be closed until at least Monday, April 6
- Town facilities are being disinfected multiple times a day, and the License plate agency in Raleigh is suggesting we get a janitorial service to come in and clean daily.
- Officials will limit License Plate Agency (LPA) customers to three at a time in line.