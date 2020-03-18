State of Emergency issued for Pitt County, restricted access to County facilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Government issued a Declaration of a State of Emergency, signed by the Board of Commissioners Chairman, Melvin McLawhorn on Wednesday.

At this time no curfew, sales limitations, or other restrictions are enacted by this declaration; however, public access to all County facilities will be restricted, beginning Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Despite these access restrictions, the County will continue to offer limited and essential services and programs.

Regardless of the level of restriction between facilities, all residents are encouraged to conduct business with the County online, by phone, or by scheduled appointment whenever possible.

County staff has been are preparing to modify workflows to accommodate this shift in the way services are provided.