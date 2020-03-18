State of Emergency issued for Pitt County, restricted access to County facilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Government issued a Declaration of a State of Emergency, signed by the Board of Commissioners Chairman, Melvin McLawhorn on Wednesday.
At this time no curfew, sales limitations, or other restrictions are enacted by this declaration; however, public access to all County facilities will be restricted, beginning Thursday at 8:00 a.m.
Despite these access restrictions, the County will continue to offer limited and essential services and programs.
Regardless of the level of restriction between facilities, all residents are encouraged to conduct business with the County online, by phone, or by scheduled appointment whenever possible.
County staff has been are preparing to modify workflows to accommodate this shift in the way services are provided.
- 252-902-1725 Animal Services
- 252-902-2625 Buildings and Grounds
- 252-902-2950 Clerk to the Board
- 252-902-1700 Cooperative Extension
- 252-902-2950 County Manager
- 252-902-3300 Elections
- 252-902-3950 Emergency Mgmt.
- 252-902-3150 Engineering
- 252-902-3200 Environmental Health
- 252-902-3000 Financial Services
- 252-902-3050 Human Resources
- 252-902-3100 Legal
- 252-902-3100 Information Systems
- 252-902-2002 Pitt Area Transit (PATS)
- 252-902-1706 Soil & Water District
- 252-902-3250 Planning & Development
- 252-902-2300 Public Health
- 252-902-2955 Public Information
- 252-902-1650 Register of Deeds
- 252-902-2800 Sheriff’s Office
- 252-902-1110 Social Services
- 252-902-3350 Solid Waste & Recycling
- 252-902-3400 Tax Administration
- 252-902-3092 Veterans Services