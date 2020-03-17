State of Emergency issued for Town of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency has been issued for the Town of Beaufort.

This is for administrative purposes only and does not impose any additional restrictions.

The declaration ensures the Town of Beaufort is eligible for potential FEMA funding to help with expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town has closed all public facilities to the public.

Town employees are continuing to work.

Refer to the town website for changes to regular work patterns.

You can find both the Town’s press release and the Executive Order linked to the Town’s website at https://www.beaufortnc.org/community/page/coronavirus-information-resources.