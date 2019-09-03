State of Emergency, voluntary evacuation issued for Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A State of Emergency and a voluntary evacuation has been issued for Morehead City.

Officials said that if conditions warrant, a mandatory evacuation could be necessary.

According to Waste Industries, their teams are wrapping up initial preparations for the potential impact of the hurricane.

The trash and recycling company anticipates running normal schedules for all services this week.

Daily updates from Waste Industries will continue throughout the storm.

Please make sure to secure your waste and recycling cans prior to heavy storm impacts.

Yard debris collection is running normal operations.

City Hall and the Town Administration Building is running under normal business hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) should you have any questions or need to conduct daily business.

Officials anticipate being open normal business hours Wednesday as well.