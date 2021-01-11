State of the East: Greenville’s mayor says city saw unprecedented growth in 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 2020 came with its own set of unique challenges for cities across the East.

Greenville’s mayor, PJ Connelly, said despite some tough times last year, his city saw an unprecedented amount of growth. The city saw four major announcements from different companies, bringing over 1,000 jobs to the area. A plan years in the making to bring four new hotels to Uptown is finally picking up steam, along with the announcement of ‘Intersect East’ near Dickinson Avenue.

While the pandemic brought the spread of COVID-19 and the City of Greenville to a halt, local businesses still found support. Connelly said sales tax numbers were actually higher than the previous year, which means people were still buying locally.

The year also brought tough conversations when peaceful demonstrations in Uptown over the killing of Georg Floyd at the hands of police turned violent. Connelly said the city is open to having more discussions on fairness and equity in the community.

