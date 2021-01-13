State of the East: Kinston mayor says positive things are coming for the city

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s all about staying positive for city leaders in Kinston in 2021.

Mayor Don Hardy has some goals for the city. He wants people to have easy access to COVID-19 testing. Hardy is trying to provide assistance to people who need help paying rent and utilities.

Kinston also saw six new businesses open their doors this year.

Find out more on the state of Kinston in 2021 from the full interview clips below:

1. What were your thoughts when COVID first started?

2. How are you serving the people of Kinston during this year of challenges?

3. What’s the state of business in Kinston?

4. Infrastructure and bringing broadband opportunities to more people in Kinston.

5. What’s the mission behind the new murals in downtown Kinston?

6. What is the city doing to combat the increase in crime in Kinston?

7. Any other thoughts on where your city is going in 2021?