State of the East: Winterville’s mayor says it’s been a difficult year for his town and himself

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS is continuing hearing from mayors about the last year and plans for 2021. Tonight, “The State of the East” turns to Winterville.

The mayor says 2020 was long and difficult. Mayor Jackson saw his town deal with the coronavirus and all its effects, but at the same time he dealt with his own health struggles.

He had to have his leg amputated and spent more than 15 weeks in the hospital or in rehab.

That struggle came when neighbors and businesses had their own health challenge with COVID-19. He wants Winterville to stay vigilant in 2021.

“In my opinion it’s one of the most serious things I’ve ever seen since I’ve been here and I’ve been here a good while. I urge everybody to be very cautious with this virus thing, and it just is something like we’ve never seen before. I don’t think people can be too cautious,” says Mayor Jackson.

He says the town is continuing its operations with its facilities open on a limited basis. All meetings and some workshops are being held on Zoom.

2020 was also a big year for social justice in Winterville. The organization “People Against Racism” unveiled two murals at Hillcrest Park.Those paintings highlight efforts to fight against racial inequality.