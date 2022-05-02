GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In another effort to maintain safety, law enforcement is calling attention to motorcycles as warmer weather brings out more bike riders.

During the month of May, state officials are educating both drivers and motorcyclists on how to safely use the roads together. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says driver caution is necessary but says before hitting the roads, motorcyclists need to be trained more.

“The biggest piece of advice I could give them is of course ride cautiously like always,” Sgt. James Pickard with the NC State Highway Patrol said. “But to take that further, quite a few of our fatalities statewide are actually single-vehicle collisions with motorcycles. What we found through studies, is it’s due to a lack of training.”

With that lack of training, Pickard says change needs to happen to enforce this, something they are working on.

“We’re in the process of trying to work with NEDSA, DMV, GHSP,” Pickard said. “We support having more rider training prior to giving them their endorsement, and we really want that to happen. The sad part is, everything takes time. We have graduated driver’s licenses, provisional driver’s licenses. All these things in place for new drivers in cars, but there’s nothing like that for motorcyclists.”

Pickard adds the largest age group of motorcycle fatalities than any other age group is ages 50 to 60.

“Even though we only represent two percent of the registered vehicles in North Carolina, they represent 14 percent of the fatalities,” Pickard said. “Which is a horrible statistic. That 42 percent of those collisions that were fatalities, were all single-vehicle collisions.”