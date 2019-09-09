State officials warn of contracting scams after Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is gone, but North Carolina residents could still be vulnerable.

District Attorney Scott Thomas for District 4 is warning people to think twice before hiring someone to fix their storm damage.

Thomas says after storms residents could be vulnerable to scam contractors who show up, give you an estimate, take a down payment, then never return to do the work.

He says they saw a lot of these scams after Florence.

The best way to avoid these scams is by researching reputable local contractors, and having a written contract for the work they do.

“Everyone is vulnerable because when people suffer damage after a natural disaster they’re trying to get their homes and businesses up as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, sometimes when you have so much damage and so few people to do the work you can’t always find someone local,” said Thomas.

If you think you’ve been scammed Thomas says to take detailed notes about the scammers contact information and vehicle, and then call law enforcement.