State prison offender dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Pender Correctional Institution offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital.

“His death is tragic, and we are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

The offender was tested for COVID-19 before he was hospitalized on Oct. 20. His positive test result was received the next day. His condition worsened and he died on Oct. 28.

The offender was a male in his mid-50s who had underlying health conditions. G

Prison leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV