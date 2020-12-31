State Superintendent Mark Johnson announces $60 million in school construction grants to 5 districts; Carteret County to receive $15 million

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson announced that $60 million in grant funds from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund will be awarded this year to school districts in Bladen, Carteret, Catawba, Cleveland, and Harnett counties.

The grant awards will allow for the construction of new school buildings.

Awards include:

Bladen County: $15 million to build a new Pre-K through 8th grade middle school to replace two existing schools and combine them on one campus. The buildings to be replaced include a middle school that is 100+ years old and a primary school that is 69 years old. ($22 million total project cost).

Carteret County: $10 million to build new classrooms, dining, science, band, and gymnasium at West Carteret High School, a new multipurpose gymnatorium at White Oak Elementary School, new classrooms and gymnasium at Croatan High School, a new gymnasium at East Carteret High School and a 14-classroom addition at Broad Creek Middle School ($24.6 million total project cost).

Catawba County (Newton-Conover City Schools): $10 million to build a new academic wing at Newton-Conover High School to replace a building that was originally constructed in 1964. ($20.8 million total cost).

Cleveland County: $15 million to build a 900-seat auditorium on the campus of Burns High School and a new 900-seat auditorium at Crest High School. ($20 million total cost).

Harnett County: $10 million to build a new Northwest Harnett Elementary School to accommodate a 950-student enrollment capacity. The school will be Pre-K through 5. ($37.5 million total project cost).

“This is the fourth year and the second time this year that these funds have been made available to benefit our students and educators who have had to deal with outdated facilities,” Johnson said. “These grants will help address our state’s need to replace old, outdated schools with better learning environments.“