Online Originals: Staying Safe in the Heat

If you’ve been outdoors recently, then you know just how hot it’s been.

Although around 84% of Americans have some form of air conditioning unit in their homes, there are some people that might not be as prepared for this ongoing heat.

It’s been estimated that those who are going without proper forms of cooling are families with lower incomes, as well as elderly people.

While the heat does affect families and homes, it’s also affecting people who work outdoors for careers as well.

Construction workers, car wash employees, and gardeners are outdoors for extended periods of time during the work day and are recommended to take multiple hydration breaks every few hours.

“In the heat, ya’ll just stay hydrated”, said Fred Smith Construction Company operator Frankie Deans. “Just be careful, because that heat exhaustion ain’t no joke…it could really put you in the hospital.”

Be sure to hydrate, listen to your body, and go indoors if you’re starting to show signs of heat exhaustion.

If you work outdoors it’s also important to watch those around you as well.