NEW BERN, NC, During the Civil War, more than 10,000 refugees from slavery came to Union-occupied New Bern seeking freedom. By 1865, there were nearly 3,000 formerly enslaved people living in the Trent River Settlement opposite New Bern. The settlement was renamed James City after the Reverend Horace James, Superintendent of Negro Affairs for the North Carolina District. The city thrived and became a haven for Black men and women in the following years. Homes, farms, businesses, and churches were built, and a local government was established. However, misfortune soon struck, forcing the James City residents into a fight for ownership of the very land their town and homes were built upon. Join the New Bern Historical Society, Sunday January 21 from 2-3:30 pm at Orringer Auditorium Craven Community College as they host William Hollowell and Craig Allen of the James City Historical Society who will share the turbulent early history of James City, the town’s fierce fight for self-determination, and the contributions of its residents over the years.

William Hollowell retired from the US Navy after serving as a Physical Security Law Enforcement Specialist. He then served for 18 years with the New Bern Police Department. His work there included street crime units, field training officer, gang intelligence detective, and crisis/hostage negotiator on the NBPD Special Response Team. Mr. Hollowell is deeply committed to the community and is currently the Chairman of both the James City Historical Society and Historic Dryborough Neighborhood Association; a member of the King Solomon, Prince Hall Freemason Lodge #1, Consistory Lodge #32, the United States Colored Troops re-enactors, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He is also an assistant basketball coach, teacher assistant, and bus driver at New Bern High School.

Cost for the presentation is $10. Reservations are strongly recommended and are available at www.newBernHistorical.org/presentations-special-programs or by calling 252-638-8558. Doors will open at 1:30pm.