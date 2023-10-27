FARMVILLE – The traffic pattern at the intersection of Stantonsburg Road and U.S. 258 in Pitt County will change next week.

On Oct. 31, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will remove the left turn lanes on U.S. 258 for drivers want to continue onto Stantonsburg Road. Concrete islands with stop signs will be installed where the left turn lanes are currently, making this intersection an all-way stop. Now, drivers only on Stantonsburg Road must stop.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.

An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more, visit this NCDOT webpage.

