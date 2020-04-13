Storm causes property damage in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There are numerous storm damage reports coming from Beaufort County.

The morning storms that came through the Washington area left a large mess, now, people in these homes are in clean-up mode.

It all started with a tornado warning for Candice Lighbell.

“I snatched my son up and went to the bathroom in my bathroom which is on the other end of the house and then the next thing I heard is the tree cracking and it busted through my daughters bedroom,” she recalls.

What she heard was an old oak tree falling damaging her home and two cars.

Lighbell tells 9OYS, “I never had this experience before so this is something new for me.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“It was scary but I was blessed to still have everybody safe and sound so that’s all that I really care about really,” says Lighbell.

Utility workers throughout the city of Washington were prepared for the possible damage and power outages.

“We had crews this morning ready to go and then about 8:30 we started seeing outages throughout and we had two circuits lock out several hundred people out at one time and then we got crews called in working diligently,” says Alston Tankard, Washington’s electric superintendent.

Utility companies worked throughout the day to restore electricity to all the homes affected by Monday morning’s storm.