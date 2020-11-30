Storm creates ocean overwash again on NC Highway 12 at Outer Banks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A strong low-pressure system whipped up ocean waves that forced the closure of a flood-prone highway on the North Carolina coast, officials said Monday.

A photo posted by the N.C. Department of Transportation on its Facebook page showed that asphalt on N.C. Highway 12 was no longer visible, forcing officials to close the road, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The overwash is expected to continue through Monday evening and especially during high tide, officials said.

Due to ocean overwash, NC12 on Ocracoke has been CLOSED between the ferry terminal and the NPS Pony Pens. Overwash is expected to continue through the day today. On Hatteras, NC12 is OPEN, but there are several areas of deep standing water due to rain. Please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/fcTfVqQ0mq — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 30, 2020

NCDOT officials posted that N.C. 12 on Ocracoke has reopened to traffic but may need to close again Monday night.

While N.C. 12 remained open on Hatteras Island, the department said there were several areas of deep standing water.

NC 12 on Ocracoke has REOPENED to traffic between the Ferry Terminal and the Pony Pens, with sand and water on the roadway. HOWEVER, it is possible the road will need to be closed again at or before tonight's high tide at 7:30 p.m. Please drive with extreme caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/dxpvq8LiN5 — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 30, 2020

The National Weather Served warned of a strong low pressure system that would generate gusts near 50 mph (80 km/h) and eight-foot (2.4 ,meters) waves Monday, along with possible tornadoes in eastern North Carolina. A NOAA buoy in the Diamond Shoals area off the Outer Banks recorded waves nearing 16 feet (4.8 meters) around 11 a.m. Monday.

In February, contractors planned to place sandbags along a stretch of N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island to prevent the road from being washed out. The new dune was to replace one that was washed away by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.