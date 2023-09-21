GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s Department of Geography Planning and Environment kicked off the start of the school year and welcomed its largest group of incoming first years to its Atmospheric Science Program.

Each year, the department celebrates the new semester with a gathering of all class grades, bringing in locals to talk about weather-related careers. Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Max Claypool stopped by on Thursday. Department officials said it helps show students how far a degree in these fields can take them.

“I just hope that the students take away, really just this community, that we’re building together here. Just start being here more often and you know just be successful in the degree and beyond,” said Dr. Rosana Nieto Ferreira, ECU professor of Atmospheric Science.

The department also has plans to restart its American Meteorological Society Chapter and continue to grow the program.