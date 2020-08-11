Stormwater culvert replacement to close street in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Traffic will be blocked on a section of Greenbriar Drive Wednesday, as the City of Jacksonville Street crews will replace a stormwater culvert.

The project in the Brynn Marr neighborhood is scheduled to begin early morning on Wednesday, August 12, and be completed by late afternoon the same day.

During construction, the road will be closed near 109 Greenbriar Drive.

Residents in the affected area will have access to their homes and are asked to follow the detour signs.

The road will reopen once construction is complete.

The Stormwater culvert being replaced serves the Brynn Marr area.

During heavy rain events, the culvert directs the flow of water away from City streets and helps prevent flooding

For more information on this project, residents can call the City of Jacksonville Streets Division at 910 938-5333.