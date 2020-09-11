Stormwater pipe repair contract approved by Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville City Council awarded the contract for the FY 2021 Stormwater On-Call Pipe Repair Project during its regular meeting held on Thursday.

NC Earthworks was awarded the contract, which is for $695,894.78 and includes eight priority projects.

The contract also includes a 15 percent contingency of $104,385 for a total of $800,279.78.

Projects included in the contract are at the following locations:

Forbes Street from 9th Street to 8th Street

111 East 9th Street

Howell and Greene Street

Howell and Skinner Street

Green Springs Road

South Eastern Street

South Wright Road at Jefferson Drive

Manhattan and Chestnut Street

Funding for the projects will be provided by the Stormwater Utility Fund. Stormwater projects are identified through a combination of investigations performed during the watershed master planning effort, road resurfacing, or daily inspection of stormwater infrastructure.