Stormwater pipe repair contract approved by Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville City Council awarded the contract for the FY 2021 Stormwater On-Call Pipe Repair Project during its regular meeting held on Thursday.
NC Earthworks was awarded the contract, which is for $695,894.78 and includes eight priority projects.
The contract also includes a 15 percent contingency of $104,385 for a total of $800,279.78.
Projects included in the contract are at the following locations:
- Forbes Street from 9th Street to 8th Street
- 111 East 9th Street
- Howell and Greene Street
- Howell and Skinner Street
- Green Springs Road
- South Eastern Street
- South Wright Road at Jefferson Drive
- Manhattan and Chestnut Street
Funding for the projects will be provided by the Stormwater Utility Fund. Stormwater projects are identified through a combination of investigations performed during the watershed master planning effort, road resurfacing, or daily inspection of stormwater infrastructure.