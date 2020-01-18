Stormwater Resiliency Project begins in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A project is addressing stormwater pollution and flooding in a coastal town.

The town of Atlantic Beach’s Planning and Public Works staff met with representatives from the North Carolina Coastal Federation, LDSI Engineering and the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments Tuesday afternoon.

The project team is focusing on preliminary data collection during it’s first quarter.

According to the town, the team confirmed the project budget. The Town will be signing a direct contract with LDSI engineers for $30,000, half of which will come from the Duke Energy Stormwater Resiliency Grant.

The Stormwater Resiliency Plan will include a state-standard Watershed Restoration Plan, as well as engineered analysis and recommendations for stormwater infrastructure in Atlantic Beach.

The plan will serve as a guide to address both stormwater pollution and flooding in Atlantic Beach, and could lead to additional grant funding for stormwater projects.