MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy.

NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closure will remain in place during Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral service so first responders can line U.S. 117 North for the procession. Anyone wishing to honor Fishman is invited to join first responders lining the procession route.

A funeral ceremony for Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive at 11 a.m. After the funeral, a procession will take place from Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive to Wayne Memorial Park, where the burial will take place.

U.S. 117 South will remain open to traffic.

A detour will take drivers off US-117 northbound onto N.C. 55 in Mount Olive, then eventually back to U.S. 117 at Mar-Mac.

Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.

Fishman is survived by his wife and two children ages 10 and 14. An obituary for him said Fishman became known as ‘Mr. Fix It’ for his family, learning woodworking to do different projects around the house. He served on the security team for his church. “Friends find him dependable, trustworthy, and extremely eager to help and do anything he could for their benefit,” the obituary said.

Fishman was employed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office since December 2010. He was previously employed by the Mount Olive Police Department and was still a reserve officer with that agency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton shot the deputies after engaging law enforcement in an eight-hour standoff while barricaded in the home. Hamilton died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home