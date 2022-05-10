SURF CITY, N.C (WNCT) – A structure fire was reported at approximately 6 a.m. this morning at the location of the old Blizzard’s Motel at 213 N. Shore Drive.

Upon arrival, the fire department found that three-quarters of the building was on fire. Unites were able to contain the fire by 8 a.m. On scene were units from the Town of Surf City, Pender EMS & Fire Department, North Topsail Beach Fire Department, and Topsail Beach Fire Department.

“We are grateful that the quick response led to the minimal spread of the fire and that the impact was mostly contained to the structure”, said Chief Wilson.

Units continue to monitor the situation and will remain on the scene.