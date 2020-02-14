Structure fire in Pink Hill, 1 deceased

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) On Friday morning at approximately 5:46 a.m., Pink Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 6343 Potters Hill Road in Pink Hill.

Fire crews arrived and found a working fire.

Crews began extinguishing the fire and searching the house.

During their search, they located a victim who had died in the fire.

Pink Hill Fire Department and Deep Run Fire Department are still on the scene extinguishing hot spots.

Lenoir County Sheriffs Office and Lenoir County Emergency Services Officials are on the scene conducting the fire and death investigation with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and ATF.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram viewed the scene with fire investigators and said, “the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. Our prayers go out to the family for their loss. We are assuring we have notified the appropriate relatives of the deceased before releasing any victim information.”