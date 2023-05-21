WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wright Flight Program, based in Martin County, gave sixth-grade students the chance to spread their wings and learn about the aviation industry.

The nonprofit organization gave students a class on aviation history. Students who passed the class got to go on a “fly day” at Martin County Airport, where they were treated to an airplane flight.

“They’ve never seen an airplane, they’ve never sat in an opportunity to go up with their parent on that flight is something special and is something that they’ll always remember,” said Martin County Airport Commissioner Drew Robinson

Students along with a parent or guardian flew in the plane around Martin County. The Wright Flight program is funded by the Martin County Airport Commission and community donations.

