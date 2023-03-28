WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — There was a delayed release of students at Wallace Elementary School on Tuesday due to a report of a disturbance within the town, officials said.

Parents were notified of the delayed release in a message that said in part, “As a precautionary safety measure, we felt it necessary to call a ‘Shelter Disturbance,’ which means all students were brought into the building and will remain in the building until law enforcement deems it safe to dismiss.”

Officials with the Wallace Police Department said there was a report of individuals, possibly with weapons, at the McDonald’s in Wallace. Police told Curry that was “unfounded.”

Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the situation and said nothing further resulted. Students were released around 3 p.m.

Duplin County Schools’ Christy Johnson said in an email to WNCT’s Claire Curry, “There was a delayed release earlier today at Wallace Elementary School due to a disturbance not connected with the school. Students have now gone home. We followed the advice from the Wallace Police Department.”