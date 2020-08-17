Students return to school in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools is welcoming students back into its classroom, kind of. The school district is starting off the first day of classes with a mix of remote learning and in-person classes.

Students and employees will have to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart, and even eat meals in their classrooms.

Students will be screened by a school employee, asking COVID questions, and doing a temperature check before they walk into school.

Students can go into school if they pass those screenings. Children who don’t pass will be asked to go home with their parents.

Kids on buses who don’t make it through screenings will be put into an isolation room until a parent can come for them.

The principal of Jacksonville Commons Elementary Deborah Hoffman says micro meetings with employees will help finds ways to improve the process for the next day.

“We look at our timings at how long did it take to bring kids in the building…what things may we have not thought about,” said Hoffman.

Procedures will vary from school to school.

Students are divided into two groups, with each spending two days in face-to-face classes and three days learning remotely.

On Wednesdays, all student will do lessons from home.

More than 5,000 students opted to enroll in Onslow County’s virtual school. Those students will get all of their instruction remotely.