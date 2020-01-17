Students use their artistic abilities to raise money

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) All over the state teachers are fighting for better pay and funding for their schools and classrooms.

9 On Your Side looked into how external fundraisers are making a difference in Craven County.

Students at 20 different schools throughout the district are using their artistic abilities to raise money for their classrooms with a blank card and a lot of creativity they’re selling valentine’s day greetings.

Teachers want the best for their students.

“I want to give them every opportunity that every other student has in every other county,” said Erin Strohschein, Craven County Art Teacher.

Like many teachers, Strohschein sometimes spends her own money to help students succeed.

As for how much…she says it’s probably more than her husband would like to know.

Schools in Craven County are partnering with the Craven Arts Council for the Valentine Card Sale.

The goal is to raise money to help fund additional art supplies and relieve financial stress for teachers.

“That was started because the budget was cut and art teachers didn’t have any budget or any supplies,” said Strohschein.

More than a thousand cards are on display at the gallery in New Bern through the end of February.

“We really want the teachers to know that they have the support of the community and to give them a little bit of financial backing so that they can really expose the kids to all sorts of art,” said Jonathan Burger, Craven Arts Council & Gallery Inc.

The cards are $3.50. These cards generate more than $100 for every art teacher in the county.

“So that money comes in hand because you can use it throughout the year where it’s not a one time spend our budget situation,” said Strohschein.

Strohschein hopes the community sees this as more than a donation. It’s an investment in the future of Craven County.

“These kids are talented and the community might not always see that. They might only see the negatives and I think that them spreading their abilities to be a positive thing,” said Strohschein

