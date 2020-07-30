‘Stuff The Bus’ this week to collect school supplies for Carteret Co. students

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive begins this week, and community members are urged to donate items to be distributed to students with financial needs.

This year’s collection will be very different because of COVID-19 restrictions in place at stores.

Volunteers will not be in front of stores collecting items, instead, there will be collection boxes at Staples and a yellow school bus.

This will be the only collection site.

Individuals wishing to make a monetary donation for the purchase of supplies can do so by contacting Parkview Baptist Church at 252-726-2259 or dropping a check off at the church.

All items collected will be distributed free of charge to students with financial needs at five sites in mid-August.

The types of items being collected include elementary level students include pencils, markers, crayons, large rule loose-leaf paper, notebook, scissors, glue sticks, pencil bags, or pencil boxes.

Items being collected for middle and high school level students include book bags, college ruled loose-leaf paper, notebooks, markers, colored pencils, note cards, pens, and glue sticks.

Collected items will be distributed Wednesday, August 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of the former K-Mart building (beside Food Lion) at 4917 Arendell Street.