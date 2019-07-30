‘Stuff The Bus’ this weekend to collect school supplies for Carteret Co. students

This Friday through Sunday, at two locations in Carteret County, people and organizations can stuff a school bus with school supplies to help local students in need.
You can donate supplies for the “Stuff The Bus” campaign at Walmart and Staples in Morehead City this weekend.
Collection times are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
The donated items will be unloaded from the buses and sorted for distribution on Monday, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Parkview Baptist Church, located at 4738 Arendell Street in Morehead City.
The backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to local students on Wednesday, August 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church.
Organizers say students will be offered free shoes as long as the supply lasts, and free haircuts by area stylists.
Four other distributions of school supplies only will take place Sunday, August 11, from 4 to 5 p.m at Beaufort Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School, and Down East Middle School/Smyrna Elementary School.
