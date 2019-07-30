‘Stuff The Bus’ this weekend to collect school supplies for Carteret Co. students

WILSON, NC (WNCT) State officials say they have awarded a contract to restripe pavement markings on nearly 340 miles of roads in Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it awarded a $3.3 million contract last week to Performance Sealing & Striping Inc., of Jacksonville, to refresh the pavement markings in these five counties, which are part of the N. Department of Transportation’s Highway Division 4, headquartered in Wilson.

NCDOT says the contractor will use thermoplastic pavement marking, which is more durable than regular pavement paint and also better reflects headlights. The thermoplastic markings will last about three times longer than regular roadway striping, depending on traffic volumes, weather and other conditions.

The work is scheduled to take place roughly between September and December.

The affected routes include U.S. 13, U.S. 70 Business, U.S. 117, U.S. 158 and U.S. 301, plus 48 secondary roads.

Here is a mileage breakdown by county: