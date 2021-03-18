‘Success Suits Her’ event aimed to help women in need get back on their feet

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For women’s month, a group of women in Onslow County are holding an event Saturday to help women that need it get back on their feet.

Hosting the event are Jacksonville’s India Pollard, Marie Elstad and Jen Williams.

The ladies have been partnering with local Onslow County organizations and business’s.

Some of those include Onslow Women’s Center, NCworks Career Center, Coastal Carolina Community College and local photographers.

Were going to be doing mini makeovers, so doing their makeup, their hair, were going to give them a head shot , business attire to do interviews with and also help them set up their resume. Jen Williams

The free event is from 10AM-3PM Saturday at Sturgeon City and it’s still open for women looking to sign up.

