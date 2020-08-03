Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt county host school supply drive benefitting Pitt County students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive beginning August 3 through August 31.

The effort to support education readiness will help ensure Pitt County students have the necessary school supplies needed for the upcoming school year at home and in the classroom.

“Suddenlink is committed to supporting students and educators as they prepare for at‐home and in-person learning this fall,” said Lisa Stokes, Market Engagement Specialist with Suddenlink. “Supplies are needed more now than ever due to the economic impacts of the pandemic and because of the sharing of supplies is not recommended,” Stokes said.

Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are asking the community to support K‐12 students by donating new school supplies for the students of Pitt County.

Community members and organizations can support local students by purchasing supplies

locally or online and can be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.

Supplies collected during the drive will be distributed to Pitt County Public School District and will provide students with the resources they need to positively impact their 2020‐ 2021 school year.

“Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County is happy to once again partner with Suddenlink to host a school supply drive for Pitt County Schools,” said Kylene Dibble, Executive Director, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.” This year, more than ever, schools and communities must partner together with parents, students, and families to create a successful school year, and a flourishing supply drive is one way to do just that,” Dibble said.