Suddenlink donates $50,000 worth of Ipads to Lenoir County and Pitt County Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Suddenlink has donated $50,000 worth of iPads to Lenoir County

and Pitt County Schools to increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, and online curriculum for students.

Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, contributed a total of $1 million impacting 30 school districts as part of its COVID-19 response initiatives to support local communities as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“At Suddenlink, we are proud to support the communities we serve and their school districts, who play a critical role in helping to develop the innovators and technologists of tomorrow,” said Bob Lillie, Regional Vice President, Suddenlink.

“Over the past six years, iPads have become an essential learning tool for all 8,700 of our K-12 students. Lenoir County Public Schools, our administrators, teachers, and students, appreciate the support of Suddenlink Altice as LCPS works to ensure Lenoir County’s youth have the skills they need to be successful in the 21st century. I can assure our friends at Suddenlink Altice that the iPads they so generously donated will be put to good use,” said Brent Williams, Lenoir County Schools Superintendent.