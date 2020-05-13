Summer 2020 registration continues at James Sprunt

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Online registration continues this week at James Sprunt Community College for new and returning students.

New students should complete the admissions application online to begin the process.

Last Minute Registration will take place on Monday, May 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Williams Building.

This is for any student wishing to take summer classes that have not already registered. Students are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing if they are visiting campus to register.

Security will be available and signs will be placed on campus to direct students to the Williams Building.

Summer classes begin on Tuesday, May 19, and most classes will be offered in an online format, but some classes at James Sprunt have been approved for face-to-face instruction provided CDC guidelines are followed.

Make-up work for classes interrupted by COVID-19 will begin as soon as practical this Summer.

The JSCC Bookstore opened on Monday for the first time since March to allow students to purchase books and supplies for summer classes.

The bookstore will remain open this week from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Students coming to the bookstore are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a face mask during these times