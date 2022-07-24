KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in the Kinston community gathered to give back through a festival. Southeast on Sunday’s is an event bringing the city together through food, games and music.

Southeast on Sunday’s is a family community event promoting unity. This is the first year of Southeast on Sunday’s, but organizers said it won’t be the last event.

“It’s a good feeling, you know, having people come out and mingle and get together and show that they care, they can stop some of the violence if you help the community and give back is the thing to do,” said Les Lipford, Southeast on Sunday’s organization member.

Every fourth Sunday of the month during summer, the organization gives back to the community with a free event, including free food. Members of the Southeast on Sunday’s organization said they wanted to bring the event back to help create a safe space.

“Kinston still is and always will be an American city. Just like any other city, we have our ups, we have our downs. But Kinston is a beautiful place to live,” said Lori Carmon, Southeast on Sunday’s organization member.

Carmon said most importantly, the event is to just spread love.

“Make sure that you are around to live your legacy and have your children and your children’s children be proud of you,” said Clicent Boyd, Real Fathers, Real Men member.

The event was held at Southeast Elementary School, where members of the committee spent much of their time. The event allowed those attending and working to be together.

“This is actually a revitalization of the southeast on Sunday that they had years and years ago. All the people on this on the southeast side of Kinston will come together just to have some fun together, some family time together,” said Katena Cherry, Southeast on Sunday committee.

The next Southeast on Sunday’s event will be held on August 28. The final event of the summer season will be the fourth Sunday in September as a back-to-school celebration.