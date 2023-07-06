VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Feeding America says more than 22 million children depend on their school system for breakfast and lunch, making summer the hungriest season.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, officials with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina say that more than 300,000 children depend on school-provided meals. While many schools are offering on-site meals, students can’t always get to them.

Food bank officials say each summer the need increases, but food and fund donations decrease.

“It’s just tougher when it comes to families trying to feed the whole entire family, get to work, choosing between bills and that’s what we’ve seen so far,” said Whykeshia White, Food Bank ENC Branch director.

For those who wish to help the food bank, they are always taking donations of funds, food, or volunteer time.