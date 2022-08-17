GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Get ready to experience some festivities this weekend.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. (AMEXCAN) and the Eastern North Carolina Latin American Coalition (ENCLACO) host the Summer Multicultural Festival on Sunday at Town Commons.

This free event will start the Latino Festival in October.

This festival is held to provide legal, educational, and economic resources from local community partners to the residents of Pitt County, North Carolina, with a focus on the Latino communities.

The event will also provide the chance to educate the community about legal assistance, voting registration, and much more. The Summer Multicultural Festival will have food vendors, prizes, and raffle gas cards throughout the event.

The event will be held at 100 E. 1st Street from noon-5 p.m.