ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — As the busy beach season winds down, officials want to remind beachgoers to still be cautious while in the water.

In Atlantic Beach, their lifeguards are done for the season but are still posting safety flags for the time being. The fire chief said they had a successful summer, but warned beachgoers who want to take a dip the rest of the year that the ocean is always dangerous.

“Altogether well over 200 water rescues this summer. But again, we did have a good summer and the fact that those were rescues and not fatalities. And we did not have any fatality drownings on Atlantic Beach this summer, which marks two summers in a row for us.” said Michael Simpson, fire chief for the town of Atlantic Beach.

In Surf City, their lifeguards are also no longer working the beach strand. The fire chief added that in the next few days, their flags will no longer be posted, but their fire department will continue to respond to any rescue calls they receive.