“Sunday in the Park” makes its return to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sunday in the Park is an event that has been a part of Greenville history for decades. Now, officials are excited to bring it back to reflect more on how it was pre-pandemic.

The event started in 1973. Now, officials with the City of Greenville are ready to see the community come out and enjoy what they have worked to make a special moment for people in the area.

“People have been waiting for Sunday in the Park and we’ve been, we waited all of last year for Sunday in the Park,” said Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall with the Greenville Recreations and Parks Department. “We have great food trucks and a snow cone vendor. We work with a nonprofit organization at most of our Sundays in the parks, this year providing a beer garden, a beer and wine garden.”

Tyndall says, being able to bring the community together and help highlight non-profits in the area is why she is so excited.

“The partnership with non-profits is such a good relationship and a great way to bring attention to their cause and their mission.”

She notes that the city’s July Fourth celebration was a way for them to see how major events would look back in town.

“That was kind of putting the breath back into us,” Tyndall said. “Everybody came out for just what turned out to be an epic Fourth of July day.”

With people in and around Pitt County getting vaccinated at higher rates, officials say they feel more ready than ever to invite people back to Town Common for Sunday in the Park.

Officials said that they will continue to follow all guidelines still deemed necessary.

“If they’re not vaccinated, we recommend with all of the agencies to wear a mask if you’re not able to be socially distanced, but we are outside and following all the guidelines,” said Tyndall.

Overall, making sure people know, the event is meant for them and is a way to make life-lasting memories.

“Once someone comes to Sunday in the Park, they have their Sunday in the Park moment.”

Food trucks are expected to set up between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM and live music is set to start around 7 PM as well, all lasting until 8:30 PM.

A new band will be featured each Sunday as the event continues through late August.

For more information on the event and ways to stay updated, click here.