Sunday Update: COVID-19 cases across NC

New coronavirus cases are reported on Sunday as the total number of infected individuals continues to rise.

According to the NCDHHS, an additional 200+ positive cases of COVID-19 are reported, increasing the total number to at least 4,520 across 91 counties since the virus began. 81 of those cases have been fatal.

The total number of hospitalizations decreased from 362 on Saturday to 331 on Sunday.

In the East, Craven County confirmed one additional positive case, bringing their total to 24. Six of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

13 of the 24 total infected individuals from Craven County have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation. Seven of the total positive cases are related to out-of-state travel, 14 are from community transmission, and three are results of direct contact with a previously infected individual.

In Dare County, two addition positive cases are confirmed Sunday, rising the total number from 13 to 15.

Of the 15 individuals who have tested positive, eight have completely recovered. No further information was released concerning the two newly tested individuals.

Health Officials are taking all necessary actions to protect the community against the further spread of COVID-19.

