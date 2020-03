GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sup Dogs will close for the next two weeks amidst coronavirus outbreak concerns.

Owner Bret Oliverio took to Instagram to announce the decision.

He said all staff will be paid in full during this time.

Oliverio went on to say that while this decision might hurt business, he believes this is the right decision.

Staff members are planning to drop off hot dogs to areas of Greenville in need since schools are closed for the next two weeks.