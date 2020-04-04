Sup Dogs wins America’s Best College Bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It turns out the best college bar in America once again calls the East home.

Greenville’s Sup Dogs was crowned Friday night Best College Bar by Barstool Sports.

The Twitter tournament wrapped Friday after a few weeks of play.

The bracket style competition began with 64 college bars from across the nation.

Sup Dogs beat the Wagon Wheel in Lawrence, Kansas, in the finals, a Kansas University favorite.

Sup dogs won the competition for the second year in a row.

Last year the popular Greenville bar beat out a bar at Penn State University.