Support group emphasizes mental health during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A support group in the East wants people to know it’s here to help during these unprecedented times.

The National Association on Mental Illness has a chapter serving Onslow, Carteret, and Craven Counties.

The group has been around for decades, carrying out the same mission.

Its workers give people dealing with mental illness, or caring for those patients, a place to talk and receive support.

One meeting facilitator says their work is more important than ever.

“It’s a very trying time for people emotionally, even people who don’t deal with emotional issues are still dealing with confusion, anger, resentment, anxiety,” said John Eubanks, a meeting facilitator. “There’s a whole long list of negative, emotional impacts.”

The group is looking for new members to facilitate and join in on the conversation about mental health.

The group in Carteret County meets at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month.

The New Bern group meets at Centenary United Methodist Church every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.