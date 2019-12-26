Surf City family spends 3 months decorating for Christmas

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Pender County is making the holiday season a little brighter for the community.

Tonia and Mike Register spend about three to four months decorating for Christmas. The family decorates beyond their front porch.

The white one-story home turns into an enchanted forest filled with thousands of lights, reindeers, sleighs, Santa’s workshop and trees. Drivers can spot the lights from the highway.

It all began when the family was looking to find other homes decorated for the holidays. When the Register’s found no other homes were decked out with lights, they began their own tradition…seven years ago.

“Everybody’s in a good mood, and seeing the happy families that’s what keeps us going,” said Mike.

The display is named after Mike’s grandmother, Linda. A banner hung before entering the premises says, ‘Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights’.

“I come down with cancer in my mouth and I’ve had a few years back and forth with it in my mouth and tongue, and it means a lot to [Mike] to bring [the decorations] up because I really enjoy it,” said Linda.

Visitors can check out the display on foot or drive their car through the area. The Register’s encourage drivers to listen to 89.5 FM as the radio is synced with holiday music.

More than 1500 people drove through the Register’s home Christmas Eve. Mike already has plans for next year’s display.

The home is located at 218 Old House Road in Surf City. The lights turn on at 5:30 p.m. and go on until 10:30 p.m. Decorations will be up until January 7.

A visit to the Register’s home comes at no cost, but donations are appreciated. Funds will go towards keeping the lights on and a donation to an organization of their choice.