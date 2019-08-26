Surf City, N.C. announces new number for CodeRED Emergency Call Out system

The Surf City, N.C. Police Department said on Monday it has updated the number for its CodeRED Emergency Call Out system, which the city uses to call, text, and email residents about emergencies.

The new number for Surf City’s CodeRED system is 910-550-2521.

To sign up for the free CodeRED service, visit www.SurfCityNC.gov, then click the “PHONE AND EMAIL ALERTS” option on the menu on the left side of the webpage, and follow the instructions.

