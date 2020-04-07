Surf City officials urge compliance with non-essential travel restrictions

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Surf City Town Council is asking all residents and property owners to respect and follow all travel restrictions and guidelines per Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials also want residents to stay at their primary place of residence until further guidance is provided and it is deemed safe by state leaders.

On Thursday, April 2, the Center for Disease Control designated North Carolina a Wide Spread Transmission State.

Surf City officials said, “Therefore, we are appealing to our friends and family members whose primary residence are outside the Surf City limits to respect our State of Emergency declaration and suspend all non-essential and non-emergency travel to and from our town. Your cooperation will significantly assist in flattening the curve and in keeping Surf City residents safe from this pandemic. We will lift this restriction as soon as the situation allows.”