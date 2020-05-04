Surf City PD arrest man who tried to lure a juvenile into his vehicle

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested a man who tried to lure a juvenile into his vehicle in Surf City.
On May 3, the Surf City Police Department received a complaint of Randall Bryant, 44, of Hampstead, who attempted to lure a juvenile from a public place into his vehicle.
Bryant then left the area in his vehicle.
Police identified the vehicle that Bryant was inside, and conducted a vehicle stop.
Officers that were attempting to detain Bryant were met with physical resistance and use of force was applied.
Bryant was transported to the Pender County Jail under a $32,000 bond.
Bryant was charged with:
- One count attempted second-degree kidnapping
- One count resist, delay, obstruct the arrest
- One count simple assault
- One count intoxicated and disruptive
- Two counts communicating threats
Bryant is also required to maintain a lifetime sexual offender registry based on prior convictions.
This incident is still under investigation.