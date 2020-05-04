Surf City PD arrest man who tried to lure a juvenile into his vehicle

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police have arrested a man who tried to lure a juvenile into his vehicle in Surf City.

On May 3, the Surf City Police Department received a complaint of Randall Bryant, 44, of Hampstead, who attempted to lure a juvenile from a public place into his vehicle.

Bryant then left the area in his vehicle.

Police identified the vehicle that Bryant was inside, and conducted a vehicle stop.

Officers that were attempting to detain Bryant were met with physical resistance and use of force was applied.

Bryant was transported to the Pender County Jail under a $32,000 bond.

Bryant was charged with:

One count attempted second-degree kidnapping

One count resist, delay, obstruct the arrest

One count simple assault

One count intoxicated and disruptive

Two counts communicating threats

Bryant is also required to maintain a lifetime sexual offender registry based on prior convictions.

This incident is still under investigation.