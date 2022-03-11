SURF CITY, N.C. — The Surf City Police Department is introducing a new community police program.

Roadside Rollcall is the department’s way to continue improving its relationship with the community. It will allow officers to come directly to the neighborhoods at a scheduled date and meet with residents so that they can ask questions to the department.

Some of those topics can include speeding issues, criminal activity issues and car break-in issues.

“I think community policing is a key to our success. Community policing is very important within the community to take those take the ideas from the community and turn it into solutions for their problems,” says Surf City Chief of Police Phillip Voorhees.

They have their first event upcoming in a few weeks with the goal to do one every month or two months.