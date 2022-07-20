SURF CITY, N.C. — Surf City is teaming up with CityProject to help the community.

Surf City Police Department now offers online services through CityProject, a way through Motorola that allows citizens to submit crime tips, explore crime maps and register a camera with the SCPD.

The statement missing listed on the CityProject website is to serve the community and build a strong connection with citizens, merchants and tourists.

For more information, visit https://cityprotect.com/agency/surfcitypd.